    Minnesota National Guard modernizes cyber capability to protect state [Image 1 of 3]

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sirrina E. Martinez 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Master Sgt. Philip Goldsberry (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gieseke set up the Compact Rapid Deployable outside of the Recreation Center at Camp Ripley, October 28, 2024. The Compact Repid Deployable, or CRD, is a portable satellite internet platform that provides cellular and internet service in even the most remote locations in the United States. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sirrina Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 19:09
    VIRIN: 241028-Z-IT440-1001
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
