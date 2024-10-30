Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) compete against Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during an MWR basketball game while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8729507
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-JF009-1021
|Resolution:
|2760x2466
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a basketball game hosted by MWR [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.