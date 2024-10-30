Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a basketball game hosted by MWR [Image 7 of 9]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) compete against Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during an MWR basketball game while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 18:47
    Photo ID: 8729506
    VIRIN: 241031-N-JF009-1030
    Resolution: 3738x3040
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a basketball game hosted by MWR [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    LHD 8
    CVN76
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

