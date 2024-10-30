USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a basketball game hosted by MWR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), right, compete against Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during an MWR basketball game while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 30, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)