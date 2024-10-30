Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Virtual Office Call with New Zealand Chief of Navy

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti holds a virtual office call with Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. Garin Golding, Oct. 31. The two navies have a long-standing partnership, committed to operating together and ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
