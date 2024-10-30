CNO Virtual Office Call with New Zealand Chief of Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti holds a virtual office call with Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. Garin Golding, Oct. 31. The two navies have a long-standing partnership, committed to operating together and ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)