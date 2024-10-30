Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti holds a virtual office call with Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. Garin Golding, Oct. 31. The two navies have a long-standing partnership, committed to operating together and ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8729400
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-OK726-2002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|903.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO Virtual Office Call with New Zealand Chief of Navy, by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.