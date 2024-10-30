241031-N-VH054-1123 EVERETT, WA (October 31, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), is greeted after arriving home from deployment at Naval Station Everett, Washington, October 31, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8729360
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-VH054-1123
|Resolution:
|6676x4451
|Size:
|869.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McCain Homecoming [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.