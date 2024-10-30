Maj. Gen. Thomas Crimmins, 37th Commandant of the Joint Forces Staff College, observes the Herk Nation Legacy Monument during his visit to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 13, 2024. Crimmins’ distinguished career spans joint, coalition, and interagency operations, including assignments at the White House, Combatant Commands, and U.S. Embassies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 16:00
|Photo ID:
|8729067
|VIRIN:
|240915-F-TH245-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.