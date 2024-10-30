Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Crimmins, 37th Commandant of the Joint Forces Staff College, observes the Herk Nation Legacy Monument during his visit to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 13, 2024. Crimmins’ distinguished career spans joint, coalition, and interagency operations, including assignments at the White House, Combatant Commands, and U.S. Embassies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8729067
    VIRIN: 240915-F-TH245-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant
    Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Herk Nation Legacy Monument

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download