Previous Herk Nation commander visits Team Little Rock as JFSC commandant

Maj. Gen. Thomas Crimmins, 37th Commandant of the Joint Forces Staff College, right, is briefed by Master Sgt. Daniel Hauversburk, HERKWERX director of research and development, left, during his visit to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 13, 2024. Crimmins oversees the education and development of over 1,000 U.S. military officers, civilian government officials, and international military officers annually, preparing them for the complex challenges of modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)