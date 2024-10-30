Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241029-A-VP464-1002

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Nicole Smith, Franklin County Human Services PA Link access coordinator and human resources representative, addresses an audience of Letterkenny Army Depot employees on Oct. 29 as part of a National Disability Awareness Month event.



More than 100 Letterkenny employees listened in as Smith discussed fair pay, job security, career growth, meaningful work, creativity, and the American Disabilities Act.



(U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)