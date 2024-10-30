Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Taylor Mayberry 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    241029-A-VP464-1002
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Nicole Smith, Franklin County Human Services PA Link access coordinator and human resources representative, addresses an audience of Letterkenny Army Depot employees on Oct. 29 as part of a National Disability Awareness Month event.

    More than 100 Letterkenny employees listened in as Smith discussed fair pay, job security, career growth, meaningful work, creativity, and the American Disabilities Act.

    (U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry)

