National American Indian Heritage Month at Shaw

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marqus Begaye, 20th Communications Squadron network infrastructure specialist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024. National American Indian Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor American Indians and Alaskan Natives who serve the nation and recognize their rich and diverse cultures, traditions and important contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)