U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marqus Begaye, 20th Communications Squadron network infrastructure specialist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024. National American Indian Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor American Indians and Alaskan Natives who serve the nation and recognize their rich and diverse cultures, traditions and important contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8728712
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-VV695-1022
|Resolution:
|5443x3888
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National American Indian Heritage Month at Shaw, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
