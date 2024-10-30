Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National American Indian Heritage Month at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marqus Begaye, 20th Communications Squadron network infrastructure specialist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024. National American Indian Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor American Indians and Alaskan Natives who serve the nation and recognize their rich and diverse cultures, traditions and important contributions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, National American Indian Heritage Month at Shaw, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    Shaw AFB
    20th Communications Squadron
    NAIHM

