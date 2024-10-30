U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a casualty evacuation drill during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 29, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8728573
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-TS416-1031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intrepid Maven 25.1: Bilateral Range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Hunter Kuester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.