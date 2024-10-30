U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion embarks USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nelson Smith with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a portrait in the main vehicle stowage area of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 28, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise between I Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)