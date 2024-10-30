Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion embarks USS Somerset

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion embarks USS Somerset

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nelson Smith with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a portrait in the main vehicle stowage area of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 28, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise between I Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8728567
    VIRIN: 241028-N-JS660-1012
    Resolution: 4934x7401
    Size: 15.22 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion embarks USS Somerset, by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Amphibious Operations
    USS Somerset
    ACV
    Blue-GreenTeam
    QUART 25.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download