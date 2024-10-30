U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nelson Smith with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, poses for a portrait in the main vehicle stowage area of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 28, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise between I Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8728567
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-JS660-1012
|Resolution:
|4934x7401
|Size:
|15.22 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion embarks USS Somerset, by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Somerset (LPD 25)