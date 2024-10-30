HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit

An MH-60R Seahawk from the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 conducts a search-and-rescue exercise onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024. The exercise is a critical component of training for aviation rescue swimmer candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8728169
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-HN924-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
