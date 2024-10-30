Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit [Image 4 of 5]

    HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Austen McClain 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    An MH-60R Seahawk from the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 conducts a search-and-rescue exercise onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024. The exercise is a critical component of training for aviation rescue swimmer candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8728169
    VIRIN: 241030-N-HN924-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue swimmer
    NAS Pensacola
    US Navy
    Aviation Rescue Swimmer School
    Navy Training
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)

