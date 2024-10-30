HSM-74 Aviation Rescue Swimmer School Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60R Seahawk from the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 conducts a search-and-rescue exercise onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024. The exercise is a critical component of training for aviation rescue swimmer candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)