    Happy Halloween from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth [Image 1 of 7]

    Happy Halloween from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Happy Halloween from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center (SIM Center). The center’s staff provided a spooky treat by turning the SIM Center into a scary, haunted space.
    Please be safe as you trick and treat today!

    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
