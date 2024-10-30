Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Blues Inspections [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Blues Inspections

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (October 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), perform a Dress Blues Uniform inspection, Oct. 25, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 03:06
    VIRIN: 241025-N-PV363-1067
    Location: SASEBO, JP
