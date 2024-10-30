Camp Zama welcomes US, Japanese guests for ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ ‘Haunted Hangar’ Halloween events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family poses for a photo in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the combined “Trunk-or-Treat” and “Haunted Hangar” event, which the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan co-hosted Oct. 26 at Kastner Airfield on Camp Zama, Japan.