USS Lake Erie (CG 70) participates in Keen Sword 25

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), right, sails with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424) and Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM 4) in the Philippine Sea during exercise Keen Sword 25, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)