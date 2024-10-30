The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), right, sails with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424) and Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM 4) in the Philippine Sea during exercise Keen Sword 25, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8727380
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-NO824-1025
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) participates in Keen Sword 25 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.