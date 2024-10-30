Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) participates in Keen Sword 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) participates in Keen Sword 25

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), right, sails with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Towada-class replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE 424) and Mogami-class frigate JS Mikuma (FFM 4) in the Philippine Sea during exercise Keen Sword 25, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    USS Lake Erie
    Keen Sword
    Keen Sword 25

