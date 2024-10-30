WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo community members gather to lay flowers during a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held by Sasebo City to commemorate Sasebo citizens who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)