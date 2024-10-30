Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Yuki Terasaki, community relations specialist for CFAS, lay flowers during a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held by Sasebo City to commemorate Sasebo citizens who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8727281
    VIRIN: 241026-N-II719-1037
    Resolution: 5234x3489
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park
    WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    WWII
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download