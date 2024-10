WWII Memorial at Higashiyama Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima bows during a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park Cemetery in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held by Sasebo City to commemorate Sasebo citizens who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)