U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in East Longmeadow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241030-N-PG545-1206, East Longmeadow, Mass.(October 30, 2024) Capt. Seph Coats, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Band, interacts with veterans following a Navy Band Commodores concert at East Longmeadow High School in Massachusetts. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)