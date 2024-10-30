U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in East Longmeadow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241030-N-PG545-1182, East Longmeadow, Mass.(October 30, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, from Indianapolis, Indiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at East Longmeadow High School during the group's 2024 national tour.



The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)