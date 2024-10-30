241030-N-PG545-1055, East Longmeadow, Mass. (October 30, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at East Longmeadow High School during the group's 2024 national tour.
The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8727200
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-PQ545-1055
|Resolution:
|7019x4679
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|EAST LONGMEADOW, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in East Longmeadow [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.