    SD, ROK MoD Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Korean War Veterans [Image 8 of 11]

    SD, ROK MoD Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Korean War Veterans

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Oct. 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    ROK
    SECDEF
    Defense Minister
    SECDEF Austin
    U.S.-Republic of Korea

