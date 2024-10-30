Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Oct. 30, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8726908
|VIRIN:
|241030-D-PM193-3016
|Resolution:
|6388x4259
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD, ROK MoD Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Korean War Veterans [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.