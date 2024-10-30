The sun rises over Kilo-01 Missile Alert Facility near Dix, Nebraska, Oct. 25, 2024. A MAF is a support facility separate from the main 90th Missile Wing installation, where security forces, missileers and support personnel reside while on duty in the missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8726508
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-SE585-1133
|Resolution:
|5945x3955
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DIX, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 90 MW holds mock protest exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.