90 MW holds mock protest exercise

The sun rises over Kilo-01 Missile Alert Facility near Dix, Nebraska, Oct. 25, 2024. A MAF is a support facility separate from the main 90th Missile Wing installation, where security forces, missileers and support personnel reside while on duty in the missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)