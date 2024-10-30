90 MW holds mock protest exercise

Defenders in the 90th Security Forces Group pose as protesters during a 90th Missile Wing readiness exercise, at Kilo-01 Missile Alert Facility near Dix, Nebraska, Oct. 25, 2024. The exercise, in coordination with a recapture event at a launch facility, tested defender’s readiness and ensures a safe, secure and effective strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
