    90 MW holds mock protest exercise [Image 1 of 11]

    DIX, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Defenders in the 90th Security Forces Group pose as protesters during a 90th Missile Wing readiness exercise, at Kilo-01 Missile Alert Facility near Dix, Nebraska, Oct. 25, 2024. The exercise, in coordination with a recapture event at a launch facility, tested defender’s readiness and ensures a safe, secure and effective strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8726501
    VIRIN: 241025-F-SE585-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: DIX, NEBRASKA, US
    USSTRATCOM
    protest
    Readiness exercise
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

