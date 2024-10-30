Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    An Air Force pilot guides an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 303rd Fighter Squadron of Whiteman Air Force
    Base, Mo., over the airspace on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Sept. 6, 2024, as part of training operations at
    installation. According to the Air Force fact sheet for the A-10C, the Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft
    specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet
    aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other
    armored vehicles. The A-10C offers excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a
    highly accurate weapons-delivery platform. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, are
    capable of austere landings and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings (303.3 meters) with 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometers)
    visibility. Additionally, with the capability of carrying precision guided munitions and unguided munitions, they can
    employ above, below and in the weather. A-10C pilots can also conduct their missions during darkness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8726167
    VIRIN: 240904-A-YF049-1014
    Resolution: 4501x3001
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy
    A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt
    Fort McCoy
    303rd Fighter Squadron of Whiteman Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download