A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force pilot guides an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 303rd Fighter Squadron of Whiteman Air Force

Base, Mo., over the airspace on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Sept. 6, 2024, as part of training operations at

installation. According to the Air Force fact sheet for the A-10C, the Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft

specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet

aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other

armored vehicles. The A-10C offers excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a

highly accurate weapons-delivery platform. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, are

capable of austere landings and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings (303.3 meters) with 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometers)

visibility. Additionally, with the capability of carrying precision guided munitions and unguided munitions, they can

employ above, below and in the weather. A-10C pilots can also conduct their missions during darkness.