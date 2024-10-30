An Air Force pilot guides an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 303rd Fighter Squadron of Whiteman Air Force
Base, Mo., over the airspace on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Sept. 6, 2024, as part of training operations at
installation. According to the Air Force fact sheet for the A-10C, the Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft
specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet
aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other
armored vehicles. The A-10C offers excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a
highly accurate weapons-delivery platform. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, are
capable of austere landings and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings (303.3 meters) with 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometers)
visibility. Additionally, with the capability of carrying precision guided munitions and unguided munitions, they can
employ above, below and in the weather. A-10C pilots can also conduct their missions during darkness.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8726165
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-YF049-1013
|Resolution:
|1260x840
|Size:
|409.16 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Bomb Drops at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 16], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.