Paramedic Jesiah Hostetler from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Transfer Center, carries one of the newly arrived Carter Kits. Carter Kits are specially-designed packs with a variety of items to help calm and sooth special needs patients during transportation.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8725900
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-KU586-1007
|Resolution:
|3869x5804
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL Transport Center receives kits to help patients with special needs [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCCL Transport Center receives kits to help patients with special needs
No keywords found.