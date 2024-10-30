Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL Transport Center receives kits to help patients with special needs [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCCL Transport Center receives kits to help patients with special needs

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Christopher Delano 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Paramedic Jesiah Hostetler from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Transfer Center, carries one of the newly arrived Carter Kits. Carter Kits are specially-designed packs with a variety of items to help calm and sooth special needs patients during transportation.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8725892
    VIRIN: 241028-N-KU586-1010
    Resolution: 7758x5172
    Size: 17.8 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, NMCCL Transport Center receives kits to help patients with special needs [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paramedic
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Transfer Center
    Carter Kits

