Main Exchange food court to reopen with expanded seating

Contractors have largely finished the construction of a multimillion-dollar food court expansion at the Main Exchange, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., which will open to patrons Oct. 30, 2024, as work continues, and with a grand opening in mid-December. According to a timeline provided by the Fort Gregg-Adams Exchange, the remaining upgrades include: 1) a replacement of the existing space seating, 2) the installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) the installation of the exterior signage, and 4) the installation of automatic doors to the main entrance. These improvements are expected to be made by Nov. 27. (courtesy photo)