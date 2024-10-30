Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main Exchange food court to reopen with expanded seating

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Contractors have largely finished the construction of a multimillion-dollar food court expansion at the Main Exchange, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., which will open to patrons Oct. 30, 2024, as work continues, and with a grand opening in mid-December. According to a timeline provided by the Fort Gregg-Adams Exchange, the remaining upgrades include: 1) a replacement of the existing space seating, 2) the installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) the installation of the exterior signage, and 4) the installation of automatic doors to the main entrance. These improvements are expected to be made by Nov. 27. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 10:00
    Photo ID: 8725854
    VIRIN: 241030-A-A4412-5799
    Resolution: 998x712
    Size: 405.82 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Exchange
    services
    food court
    mwr
    retail
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

