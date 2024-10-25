Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day

A member of Team Little Rock presents African history during a Diversity Day event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2024. Presenters from different organizations created information boards of different countries and ethnicities to educate the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
