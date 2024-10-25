Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron practices Chinese lettering during a Diversity Day event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2024. Diversity Day held a variety of booths from different cultures for people to interact with and learn from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)