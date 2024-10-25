Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day

    Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 19th Maintenance Squadron practices Chinese lettering during a Diversity Day event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2024. Diversity Day held a variety of booths from different cultures for people to interact with and learn from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 09:06
    Photo ID: 8725722
    VIRIN: 241024-F-BE660-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity Day
    19th Airlift Wing
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

