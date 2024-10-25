A member of Team Little Rock serves fried rice during a Diversity Day event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 25, 2024. Different food across multiple nationalities were served to share cultural appreciation on Diversity Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 09:06
|Photo ID:
|8725720
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-BE660-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Little Rock Celebrates Diversity Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.