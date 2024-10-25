U.S’s Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the U.K.’s Chief Strategic Systems Executive Hold Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, Director Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) (left) and Rear Adm. Robert Lauchlan, Chief Strategic Systems Executive (CSSE) (right) take part in a social held as part of the 203rd meeting of the U.S.-U.K. Joint Steering Task Group on 1-2 October at Strategic Systems Programs Headquarters.

A social hour was held at the National Museum of the United States Navy as part of the event, providing attendees a chance to interact outside of the office and strengthen partnerships between the U.S. and UK teams.



The Joint Steering Task Group, established in 1963 under the Polaris Sales Agreement, is tasked with advising the U.S. and U.K. Project Officers responsible for maintaining the U.K. submarine launched ballistic missile capability. Participants of the group advise the Project Officers on developments and topics involving the interfaces between the equipment provided by the U.S. and U.K. related to the strategic weapons system and on development of new or modified equipment to meet specific U.K. requirements for the strategic weapons system.