56th SBCT promotion in Germany

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob Cohen with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard is promoted during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)