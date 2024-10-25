NATO Alliance SOALI Training

A NATO Alliance Special Operation Forces (SOF) Joint Terminal Attack Controller checks his anemometer as a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II approaches the drop zone during a Special Operations Air Land Integration (SOALI) exercise, United Kingdom, Oct. 24, 2024. SOALI enhances the exploitation of the full spectrum of air power special operations environments to achieve synergistic and extended delivery of effects for the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|10.24.2024
|10.30.2024 06:10
|8725433
|241024-F-WT432-3761
|5288x3519
|2.59 MB
|GB
|0
|0
