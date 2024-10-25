Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Alliance SOALI Training [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A NATO Alliance Special Operation Forces (SOF) Joint Terminal Attack Controller watches a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II drop during a Special Operations Air Land Integration (SOALI) exercise, United Kingdom, Oct. 24, 2024. SOALI enhances the exploitation of the full spectrum of air power by SOF in special operations environments to achieve synergistic and extended delivery of effects for the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 06:10
    Photo ID: 8725432
    VIRIN: 241024-F-WT432-8505
    Resolution: 3358x5047
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NATO Alliance SOALI Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    MC-130J
    352 SOW
    SOALI

