NATO Alliance SOALI Training

A NATO Alliance Special Operation Forces (SOF) Joint Terminal Attack Controller watches a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II drop during a Special Operations Air Land Integration (SOALI) exercise, United Kingdom, Oct. 24, 2024. SOALI enhances the exploitation of the full spectrum of air power by SOF in special operations environments to achieve synergistic and extended delivery of effects for the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)