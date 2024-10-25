Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Akira Saito, chief of the maritime staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:34
    Photo ID: 8725388
    VIRIN: 241021-N-N0801-1009
    Resolution: 1600x1065
    Size: 203.18 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    COMPACFLT
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download