Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Akira Saito, chief of the maritime staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 04:34
|Photo ID:
|8725388
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-N0801-1009
|Resolution:
|1600x1065
|Size:
|203.18 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
