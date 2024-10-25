Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Akira Saito, chief of the maritime staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Oct. 21, 2024. The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)