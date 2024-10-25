MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Ground Self Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, remove pieces of concrete from rebar while preparing a simulated airfield damage repair (ADR) site during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)