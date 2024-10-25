Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 1 of 8]

    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Seaman Diego Cepeda, a steel worker with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and a native of Texas, adjusts a blowtorch while preparing a simulated airfield damage repair (ADR) site during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8725361
    VIRIN: 241029-M-IM996-1047
    Resolution: 4453x6679
    Size: 18.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Bilateral
    Keen Sword
    Cross-train
    SDR
    KS25

