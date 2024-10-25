MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seaman Diego Cepeda, a steel worker with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and a native of Texas, adjusts a blowtorch while preparing a simulated airfield damage repair (ADR) site during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)