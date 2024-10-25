Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services put away a fire hose during a fuel spill exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. These exercises occurred across multiple installations where they reviewed plans for fuel spill situations and resolved any shortcomings to prevent an accident from happening or produce the best possible outcome. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)