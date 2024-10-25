Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel Janssen, lead instructor with Precision Planning and Simulations, Inc. speaks with firefighters from Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services during a fuel spill exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. This exercise occurred across multiple installations where they reviewed plans for fuel spill situations and resolved any shortcomings to prevent an accident from happening or produce the best possible outcome. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)