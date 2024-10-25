Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Defense Logistics Agency and various environmental agencies examine a jet propellant-5 fuel bank during a fuel spill exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. This exercise occurred across multiple installations where they reviewed plans for fuel spill situations and resolved any shortcomings to prevent an accident from happening or produce the best possible outcome. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8725327
    VIRIN: 241028-M-SJ635-1059
    Resolution: 5297x3531
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma
    Simulated Fuel Spill Response | MCAS Futenma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Environmental
    Fuel Spill
    DLA
    Exercise
    MCAS Futenma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download