    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241028-N-UA460-1182
    STRAIT OF MALACCA (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations in the Malacca Strait, Oct. 28, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8725260
    VIRIN: 241028-N-UA460-1182
    Resolution: 6669x4348
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    7th Fleet
    Malaysia
    DESRON 15
    Lumut
    Dewey

