USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

Dewey (DDG 105) arrives in Lumut, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
