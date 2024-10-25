USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-UA460-1053

STRAIT OF MALACCA (Oct. 28, 2024) – Ensign Mark Tosh (right), from Maidens, Virginia, and Lt. j.g. Darren Lee, from Manassas, Virginia, stand watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship conducts routine underway operations in the Malacca Strait, Oct. 28, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)