MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Estrada, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of Florida, talks to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, about airfield damage repair capabilities during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)